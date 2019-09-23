UFC Fight Pass will exclusively live stream the October 19 fight card headlined by Canadian super welterweight boxing champion and WBA #8 Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (17-0, 9 KOs) and “Super” Mian Hussain (16-1, 6 KOs). The event will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, and is presented by CCC Promotions.

Crowley will be defending his Canadian, North American, and International Canada Professional Boxing Council (CPBC) titles.

“I feel like it’s a great accomplishment to make my UFC Fight Pass debut,” said Crowley, co-founding partner of CCC Promotions. “I left the town of Peterborough with nothing but a strong work ethic, hope, and a dream. On October 19th, my hard work and love for this sport will be broadcast worldwide to the hardcore fight fans.”