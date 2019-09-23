September 23, 2019
Lubin-Gausha clash Oct 26 on Showtime

Top super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) returns to take on former world title challenger and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a twelve round WBC title eliminator on Saturday, October 26 live on Showtime from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The card also features former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-1-1, 14 KOs) making his super lightweight debut against Adrian “El Tigre” Granados (20-7-2, 14 KOs) in the ten round co-feature. The televised opener will see former world champions Rau’shee Warren (16-3, 4 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs) collide in a twelve round WBC bantamweight title eliminator.

