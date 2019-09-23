September 23, 2019
Angulo-Quillin Wrap-up

Super middleweights Alfredo Angulo (34-2-1, 23 KOs) and Peter Quillin (26-7, 21 KOs) put on an entertaining fight we won’t soon forget on Saturday night at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Alfredo Angulo: ”I felt great in there tonight and my trainer Abel Sanchez helped me a tremendous amount. I haven’t felt this good in years and now I showed in the ring tonight that my passion for fighting is still there. I hope to continue as it is what I do for me, my family and the fans.”

Peter Quillin: ”This is hard to swallow right now so I will be thinking about what I am going to do next. I didn’t feel myself in there but thought I boxed and moved, landed my shots and fought the best I had in me tonight. I know I didn’t execute the way my corner wanted me to either. Wasn’t the outcome I was expecting but that’s boxing I guess.”

Saturday’s whole FS1 telecast was terrific with two exciting ten round scraps and a pair of highlight-reel knockouts.



Lubin-Gausha clash Oct 26 on Showtime

