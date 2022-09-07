Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has reportedly agreed to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s 60/40 offer for Joshua to fight Fury later this year. A date hasn’t been agreed on yet, and there will be a rematch clause in the event Joshua wins. The Joshua camp wants the fight to take place on December 17, but Fury is demanding that the bout take place sooner – either November 26 in London or on December 3 in Cardiff, Wales. Fury turned to Joshua after WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk ruled out fighting again in 2022.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Believe it when I see it, how many times over the last many years has Eddie Hearns claim with absolute certainty about a done deal that failed to come to fruitation, look no further than the Joshua-Wilder hype years ago when both were yet undefeated.
Good points. This fight will be boring as Fury’s style will pick AJ apart. AJ, coming off a big loss, will be mentally drained and trying re-group from the Usyk fight. Fury on UD. Good grief.
I can’t be arsed to go into the whole Wilder AJ argument again, but regarding this fight, all the interviews I have seen with Hearn in last couple of days, he has been cynical the fight will happen or that Fury is even serious. Why just default to the opinion Hearn is full of shit?
Fury and usyk Lennox Lewis and klitshko brothers rocky Marciano are top 6 heavyweights of all time.
Ok, we might have a good 2022 end with this fight. This fight, if happens, could end in TKO in Fury’s favor on the late rounds
It’s probably the best time for AJ to fight Fury. He has just come off a 12 round fight with no (well minimal) physical damage and got good experience against a master boxer. It was a points loss, but recon he did better than in the first fight so learnt something. If he gets his head right you never know, not likely, but styles make fights.
Without the pressure, AJ will fight with more freedom and should be more dangerous. Fury is a clear favourite but this a fight AJ can win.
This is lovely! Never would have thought that there was a scenario where AJ would lose to Usyk and end up fighting Fury in the same year, but with Usyk out until next year, this works just fine for me. I think Fury takes it, but I don’t care who wins, I’ll be watching.
This is looking like Judah losing to Baldamir, Morales losing to Raheem yet Judah gets Mayweather and Morales get the Paq rematch. Unexpected but I think it is a good thing. Good for Joshua. This is an unexpected chance at redemption. Plus 40% is a great offer for a man who just lost two fights. I am picking Fury but still like Joshua for seizing an unexpected opportunity.
Yeah, those are good examples Pete and you know Joshua is about to make more money than Judah and Morales made in their fights combined. Morales actually fought Pacquiao and beat him, then lost to Raheem and then fought Pac twice! Damn! And he lost the fight before the first Pacquiao fight, against Barrera.
This fight should happen
great news.
This is a win win for Joshua
Immediate title shot
40 plus million
Nothing to lose if he loses to fury and all to gain.
If he does beat fury he gets a 3rd crack at usyk for all the titles
If it happens it BULLSHIT!! How you loose have a breakdown then get rewarded with another title shot????? Not sure if he’d win but this fight is supposed ta be going to Ruiz , he just won the eliminator making him Mando. Sulaiman pullin that ol trickaration again. Joshua gets K.O.’d inside of 9
Because you put rear ends in seats.
DAZN, will be PPV once again and AJ will quit on his stool once again.
It will be DAZN or ESPN PPV in the United States. No question about that.
Why does Fury want to fight a guy coming off of two losses? What’s he’s trying to prove?
Heavyweight division is a joke
People forget this is prizefighting. Maximize your earnings while you are around your physical peak.
agreed, another the question is why would boxing fans want it now?
I think people forget sometimes that boxing is theatre. It is not always about the best fighting the best or who deserves what. This is a huge match as they are both UK stars. They almost made it once but due to Wilder invoking a 3rd fight and Joshua losing it fell through. Now that Joshua has lost again it appeared to be gone for good. But this is boxing and if a fight can still sell and be huge then that is what matters. Think about it….if Fury fights Usyk and handles him easily this match loses even more luster. If Usyk beats Fury then neither one of them are champion if they decide to fight. When you think about it…this maybe the last chance to salvage something from Fury vs Joshua. Sure it is not what it would have been..but it will still be huge. Makes sense to jump on it now before it is loses more traction.
Why not, AJ has nothing to lose
Free money
If I was him I would go right at him if he gets koed early so be it
Don’t think he will do that though
I bet Anthony Joshua does.He has nothing to lose. Zero titles, 2 back 2 back loses, why would he not accept the fight now? it makes plenty sense.
Fury sees an easy win and pay check. another bs move