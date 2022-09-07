Anthony Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn has reportedly agreed to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s 60/40 offer for Joshua to fight Fury later this year. A date hasn’t been agreed on yet, and there will be a rematch clause in the event Joshua wins. The Joshua camp wants the fight to take place on December 17, but Fury is demanding that the bout take place sooner – either November 26 in London or on December 3 in Cardiff, Wales. Fury turned to Joshua after WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk ruled out fighting again in 2022.

