The main and co-main event fighters for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Valle vs. Nguyen hosted a press conference Tuesday at Mall Oxígeno in San Jose, Costa Rica. The card will take place at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde, Hatillo, San José, Costa Rica.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Yokasta “Yoka” Valle, IBF female minimumweight champion: “My house is to be respected, and I want the two belts for Costa Rica. This has been my dream, it is one more step. I have worked like never before and I want it to be seen in the ring.”

Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen, WBO female minimumweight champion: “I traveled more than 30 hours because I want to have these two titles. I know that Yokasta is the local one but in the ring it will be seen who is the best.”

Sonia Osorio, WBC interim female superfly champion: “I am excited to be here, very happy to go up against Adelaida Ruiz in the rematch, as the first time around it was stopped early due to an accidental head butt. This time the both of us are coming in very prepared and may the best one win.”

Adelaida Ruiz: “I am very happy to be here, and to be facing the world champion again. Thank you for the opportunity, Sonia, and for taking the rematch.”