WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he’s getting bombarded with questions about the purse split in a potential bout with British rival Anthony Joshua – which would take place prior to a 2023 unification fight with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.

“Everyone is saying 80/20, 70/30, 75/25… The actual answer is I’ve offered him 60/40. 40% of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen. He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it. He can’t say I’ve lowballed him by offering him 20% or 30%. I’ve offered him 40%. Take it or leave it. Let us know.”