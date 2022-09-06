WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he’s getting bombarded with questions about the purse split in a potential bout with British rival Anthony Joshua – which would take place prior to a 2023 unification fight with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.
“Everyone is saying 80/20, 70/30, 75/25… The actual answer is I’ve offered him 60/40. 40% of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen. He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it. He can’t say I’ve lowballed him by offering him 20% or 30%. I’ve offered him 40%. Take it or leave it. Let us know.”
Joshua should take the fight. 40% of this one is going to be at least 100 million Pounds. For that kind of money? Take the fight, have a Michael Spinks moment, and walk away from the sport with more money than you can ever spend.
Michael Spinks had a lot to lose Anthony. Joshua has nothing to lose.
I think this will happen now. I had a feeling they’d offer AJ. It makes sense for both sides.
AJ may have a long route to another opportunity. Fury has seen AJ go back to back 12 round defeats and will be even more confident.
It may actually be AJ’s best chance because complacency could set in , even if it’s Fury’s to lose
Who wants to see this fight? Anthony Joshua has nothing to lose now. The hunger is gone. Fury will be a massive favorite. I’ll pass.
Also I thought this clown Fury retired or retiring? I’m starting to get sick of this guy.
I’d watch it. I think it would be amazing if they got this going in December and AJ already said that’s when he was looking to come back. Why not surprise everyone with this fight? I’d pick Fury, of course, but it isn’t unwinnable for Joshua.