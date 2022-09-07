ProBox TV, Marquez Promotions and Pepe Gomez’ Cancun Boxing have announced a series of boxing events in Mexico, the first being Friday, September 23 at Oasis Resort in Cancun. Their second event will take place November 18 also at Oasis Resort, and in 2023 there will be monthly events throughout Mexico (Mexico City, Monterrey, Culiacan, Acapulco, Guadalajara) all streamed live on ProBox TV.

Like this: Like Loading...