September 7, 2022
Shields, Marshall face off

Marshall Shields Battleship
Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER

BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields – plus a host of British media – down the Thames River for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. They collide Saturday on ESPN+.

Savannah Marshall: “She’s had a lot to say about me but it doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t get under my skin. I don’t care what she thinks about anything – she’s not one of my friends or family so her opinion doesn’t mean anything at all to me. We will do our talking in the ring on Saturday night – I’m going to take her into deep water and drown her in the Thames.”

Claressa Shields: “I’ve always said that women’s boxing can sell and that I was the one. It’s nearly sold out, there will be nearly 20,000 fans in the O2 Arena and I’ve been training my butt off. I want all the smoke and when I leave the ring on Saturday night, Savannah Marshall will be silenced and I will be the undisputed middleweight champion of the world.”

  • I see Shields outboxing Marshall but would not mind seeing the arrogant self-proclaimed GWOAT get ktfo. I don’t see this on the DAZN schedule so I don’t know if I’ll be watching live.

