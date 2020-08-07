The World Boxing Association (WBA) has announced that former world champion in three different divisions Jorge Linares has tested positive for Covid-19. Linares has no symptoms, and doctors recommended a break of at least 10 days before a second test to confirm that he is free of the virus. Linares is scheduled for a fight against Javier Fortuna on August 28th in California, but promoter Golden Boy has not given any information about what will happen with that fight.

Linares has been training in Japan for that fight but now he will have to stop training until the doctors give him permission to return to the gym.