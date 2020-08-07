Plans are looking less probable for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF, WBO champion Anthony Joshua to go straight into a two-fight series against each other if each wins their upcoming title defenses.

The WBC has confirmed this week that if WBC interim world champion Dillian Whyte is triumphant against Alexander Povetkin on August 22, the winner of the upcoming Fury-Wilder III bout, which is scheduled for December 19, must face Whyte in the mandatory defense of the WBC title early next year.

The WBO is already on record saying the Joshua-Pulev winner must next fight mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.