Plans are looking less probable for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF, WBO champion Anthony Joshua to go straight into a two-fight series against each other if each wins their upcoming title defenses.
The WBC has confirmed this week that if WBC interim world champion Dillian Whyte is triumphant against Alexander Povetkin on August 22, the winner of the upcoming Fury-Wilder III bout, which is scheduled for December 19, must face Whyte in the mandatory defense of the WBC title early next year.
The WBO is already on record saying the Joshua-Pulev winner must next fight mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.
This whole thing is kind of annoying. Boxing is in desperate need of good fights, and after dominating Wilder, there really is no need for a 3rd match. Now he has to fight Whyte and Joshua has to fight Pulev and Usyk at least. Who knows what other sanctioning body will stand up and demand another mandatory? And who knows how many of these fights could be delayed by Covid? So many have been delayed already.
Too right Whyte has had the piss taken way too long.
No surprise here. I said from the get-go, their smack talk fighting each other is simply foreplay to get us excited over nothing. Many things need to fall into place first before this fight can move forward. Actually, the longer it takes, I feel this does not help Fury since he has had implosion issues with mental depression and he often loses his focus due to personal distractions. In addition, Fury has touted a while back he wants to fight till he is 40 years of age. I like the idea, but I doubt he will do it since he deals with continual personal issues with mental health.
The COVID-19 dilemma really puts a damper on things as well since that could hinder higher revenue to be maximized. Like I say, I will believe this fight will truly happen when I hear the opening bell ring. If either fighter has injuries, defeats in their tune-ups/mandatory, or even contractual/financial issues over the fight, it simply keeps getting delayed.