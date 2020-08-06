Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) and Jessie Magdaleno (28-1, 18 KOs) will clash for the WBO featherweight championship, which was vacated by Óscar Valdez. The date and venue of the fight have not yet been determined, but the World Boxing Organization has already ordered this fight, and scheduled a purse bid for next Tuesday, August 11, if there is no agreement between the teams.

With Navarrete and Magdaleno both promoted by Top Rank, it’s highly likely that the fight will be agreed on and the contracts signed before the purse bid date.