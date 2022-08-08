Lightweight contender Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) will face undefeated rising star William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) on November 5 in a dangerous twelve-rounder that will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

JoJo Diaz: “I am very excited to be back in the ring and do what I love. I’m going to take on the toughest challenge that will bring out the best in me. I’m going to show the shrimp what it’s like to swim with the sharks.”

William Zepeda: “I am ready to dance with JoJo and give him trouble.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “This fight proves that Golden Boy Promotions isn’t scared to put its fighters in tough matches to give fight fans the boxing entertainment they’re looking for. JoJo Diaz, Jr. and William Zepeda are both hungry fighters ready to put their reputation on the line to prove they are worthy contenders in the lightweight division. Both are aggressive southpaw fighters who come forward and are unafraid to give fans a show.”

Information on the venue, tickets, and the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.