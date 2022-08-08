August 8, 2022
“The Takeover” Teofimo Lopez is back in this weekend’s big fight.

FRIDAY
It’s finally happening! The twice postponed PPV lightweight showdown between former world champions Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) take place at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. BTW, the PPV price is $29.99.

SATURDAY
ESPN will present Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified lightweight champion, making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The same night, subscribers to the $4.99/mo Fite+ service get lightweight Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) against division gatekeeper Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-8-1, 21 KOs) in an NBA title fight from The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida.

