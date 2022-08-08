“The Takeover” Teofimo Lopez is back in this weekend’s big fight.

FRIDAY

It’s finally happening! The twice postponed PPV lightweight showdown between former world champions Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) take place at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. BTW, the PPV price is $29.99.

SATURDAY

ESPN will present Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified lightweight champion, making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The same night, subscribers to the $4.99/mo Fite+ service get lightweight Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) against division gatekeeper Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-8-1, 21 KOs) in an NBA title fight from The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida.