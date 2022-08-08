“The Takeover” Teofimo Lopez is back in this weekend’s big fight.
FRIDAY
It’s finally happening! The twice postponed PPV lightweight showdown between former world champions Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) take place at the Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. BTW, the PPV price is $29.99.
SATURDAY
ESPN will present Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified lightweight champion, making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas.
The same night, subscribers to the $4.99/mo Fite+ service get lightweight Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) against division gatekeeper Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-8-1, 21 KOs) in an NBA title fight from The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida.
Why is Bey vs. Farmer on PPV? Back in the day this fight would’ve been on USA cable’s Tuesday Night Fights.
Anyone even care about the Bey/Farmer fight?
Arturo, nope. Never knew either one of them were a ppv attraction.
Can’t see why anyone other than family would fork over $30 bucks! Heck I would’ve gladly paid that to watch Danny Garcia’s last fight!!
bey-farmer ppv no way who will pay 30 dollars for that there are better fights on u tube for free check out weaver-tate heavyweight fight on u tube great stuff