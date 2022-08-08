August 8, 2022
Boxing News

Dipaen targets Martinez

A2By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The camp of former IBF, WBA 118-pound challenger Aran Dipaen (14-3, 12 KOs) has targeted IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez after Dipaen captured the vacant IBF Pan Pacific 115-pound title against Cris Alfante (18-10-1, 10 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 118-111) in Bang Phli, Thailand.

“Aran was impressive winning last Wednesday over Cris Alfante and now will have his sights on the IBF champion Fernando Martinez,” Dipaen’s promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang told Fightnews.com®. “Dapean challenged one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound boxers Naoya Inoue last December in Japan and gave a credible performance before losing a technical knockout decision in round eight. Martinez is a good champion but I am confident Dapaen would be victorious.”

