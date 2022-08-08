M&R Boxing Promotions(Laura Ching) presented an event Saturday night at the Casino Hollywood Milla de Oro, in Medellin, Colombia. The eight round junior welterweight main event saw Romero Duno (25-3, 20 KOs) of the Philippines score a fourth round TKO over 64-bout veteran Yogli Herrera of Colombia. It was a dominant performance by Duno over the very game and durable Herrera who rarely gets stopped.

The 8 round super featherweight co-feature saw Yoandris Salinas (23-2-2, 16 KOs) break down Colombian Omar Cuello (5-5-1, 3 KOs) in route to a 7th round TKO victory. It was the second bout in as many of months for Salinas. He got some valuable rounds of work against the very determined Cuello. Salinas hurt Cuello multiple times in the bout. Cuello had a brief mid-round offensive rally prior to losing inside the distance.

Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Narciso Carmona (7-0, 4 KOs) impressively stopped the more experienced Oswaldo Miranda(11-6, 3 KOs) of Colombia in round 3 of their scheduled for 6 rounds bout. Miranda came out very aggressive in round 1 but the 6ft. southpaw Carmona kept his composure utilizing an accurate jab. Carmona turned things up in round 2 and 3 breaking Miranda down landing flush to the body in route to the KO victory.

John Vincent Moralde (25-5, 14 KOs) of the Philippines stopped 28 bout veteran Colombian Ernesto Vasquez Batioja in round 2 of their scheduled for 8 round lightweight bout.

Filipino super featherweight Mark Bernaldez (24-6, 18 KOs) stopped Jorge Bonilla of Colombia in round 1.

In a special featured 8 round attraction featherweight Bryan De Gracia (28-2-1, 24 KOs) stopped battle-tested Venezuelan Jose Alfaro (9-14-3, 7 KOs) in round 3. Round 1 saw both fighters looking to find their range. De Gracia fought round 2 with success from the southpaw stance landing with some consistency. De Gracia returned to a conventional stance in round 3. He successfully cornered and landed flush leading to the TKO victory.

“It was a good overall event in a very nice and welcoming city of Medellin,” said William Ramirez(WRAM Boxing)