By Robert Coster

Jose (Joselo) Lantigua is a young boxing promoter based in the Dominican Republic. He inherited his company, Domini Boxing Promotions, from his deceased father Jose (Papin) Lantigua, a man who promoted hundreds of boxing cards on the Caribbean island. “I was my father’s assistant. I learned the trade from him,” says the younger Lantigua, “He handed the torch over to me.”

Domini Boxing has promoted two cards this year, one on March 12, the other on July 22 in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. Fightnews.com® sat with Joselo to talk about his present solo experience as a boxing promoter and his future plans.

Joselo, you’re a businessman and a successful one. You are also a boxing promoter, the most recent one on the Dominican boxing scene. So, what is boxing for you? Is it a hobby, a business or something else?

Well, I don’t need boxing to survive. It is not my full-time activity. I don’t see boxing as a “hobby.” I take boxing seriously, however. I promised my father I would carry on his torch. Call it a passion if you want. It was part of my life growing up. You can call me a “new” promoter but I know the trade. I was always at my father’s side when Domini Boxing would put up a show.

You have promoted two cards this year. What was the experience like?

Boxing is a passion but also a business. You need sponsors. My first card on March 12th was not as expected in terms of sponsorship. I had counted on the sponsorship from my fellow businessmen, but it didn’t turn out as expected. The second card went much better. It was much more of an international card.

It was a 17-bout card. Quite a show. Can you talk about that card?

Yes, it was a mega show. My fellow promoters from Shuan Boxing were also involved. The response from fans and sponsors was very good. We had TV, a good roster of boxers. We had former world champion Felix Valera as the main event, former title contender

Lenin Castillo, hot 17-0 prospect Sanderson Diaz vs a 21-1 fellow Dominican, prospects from Colombia, a Cuban prospect, Erisbedi Begue, two-time world title challenger Thomas Dulorme. We want foreign boxers to come over and fight. We want our cards to have an international flavor. Dominicans like boxing and know boxing. If you offer quality events, they will respond.

Good luck in your future endeavors

Thank You