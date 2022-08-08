Castillo wins WBC semi-final eliminator Undefeated strawweight Luis “Flechita” Castillo (20-0-1, 13 KOs) defeated Abraham “Choko” Rodríguez (28-3-0, 13 KOs), in a WBC semi-final eliminator in La Paz, Baja California Sur. In the sixth round, Rodríguez visited the canvas hurting his left ankle, so unfortunately, he was unable to continue. The referee decreed victory for Castillo by technical knockout. JoJo Diaz vs. unbeaten Zepeda Nov 5 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

