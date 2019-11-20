WBA interim champion John Ryder has warned unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith that he is ready to rip his world title away from him and shatter his dream of a major hometown stadium fight when they collide at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“Winning would make me number one in the division and Canelo has proved that he likes to take on the top dogs, so you never know. But Smith is number one for a reason and I can’t take my eye off the ball with him. He hasn’t put a foot wrong, looked good in beating George Groves and Hassan N’Dam, but I just believe I can exploit him. I’m a different kettle of fish to what he’s faced before.”

“I’m being overlooked but he is the world champion and the city’s big dream of a show at Anfield,” said Ryder. “He is the front-runner but I’m coming to cause the upset and, if I beat Smith, there will be no Anfield show. They might need to find a new headliner.”

Note: Anfield is a 55,000-seat outdoor stadium and home to Liverpool F.C.