Now there’s even more boxing viewing choices for fight fans on Saturday night. In addition to Wilder-Ortiz on PPV, a world title twinbill on DAZN, and the return of Peter Manfredo on UFC Fight Pass, it was just announced that promoter Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing show at the Paramount on Long Island will stream on Facebook’s Fightnight Live page. That’s four live boxing events running simultaneously.

The seven-bout Facebook card is headlined by a rematch between super lightweights Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (18-2-1, 7 KOs) and Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez (10-4, 1 KO). The co-feature is cruiserweight Simone “Tyson” Federici (15-2-1, 7 KOs) versus Stivens “Superman” Bujaj (17-2-1, 11 KOs).

And don’t forget the earlier Callum Smith vs. John Ryder stream on DAZN.