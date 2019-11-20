November 20, 2019
WBO #1 Catterall in action Friday

WBO #1 junior welterweight Jack Catterall and super middleweight Vijender Singh will co-headline Friday night from Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Catterall (24-0, 13 KOs), mandatory challenger for unified champion Jose Ramirez, will face Timo Schwarzkopf (20-3, 12 KOs), while three-time Olympian Singh (11-0, 8 KOs) will fight Charles “The Crusader” Adamu (33-14, 26 KOs) in 10-round bouts streamed live on ESPN+.

Also, in a pair of eight-rounders, former world title challenger Muhammad “Falcon” Waseem (9-1, 7 KOs) will battle former light flyweight world champion Ganigan Lopez (36-10, 19 KOs) in a super flyweight contest, and super bantam Thomas Patrick Ward (28-0, 4 KOs) will take on Martin Casillas (20-11-1, 10 KOs).

