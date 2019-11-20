WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is a solid 6:1 favorite to defend his title against Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Wilder previously stopped Ortiz in March 2018, but had to get through some hairy moments to get that win. Wilder is defending his WBC crown for the tenth time.

Below are the current odds for Wilder-Ortiz and all the other world title bouts this weekend:

Deontay Wilder -650 vs. Luis Ortiz +475

(WBC heavyweight title)

Leo Santa Cruz -5000 vs. Miguel Flores +2500

(WBA super featherweight “super” title)

Brandon Figueroa -380 vs. Julio Ceja +315

(WBA super bantamweight title)

Callum Smith -2500 vs. John Ryder +1400

(WBA super middleweight title)

Andrew Cancio -1200 vs. Rene Alvarado +600

(WBA super featherweight title)

Xu Can -270 vs. Manny Robles III +190

(WBA featherweight title)