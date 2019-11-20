WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is a solid 6:1 favorite to defend his title against Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Wilder previously stopped Ortiz in March 2018, but had to get through some hairy moments to get that win. Wilder is defending his WBC crown for the tenth time.
Below are the current odds for Wilder-Ortiz and all the other world title bouts this weekend:
Deontay Wilder -650 vs. Luis Ortiz +475
(WBC heavyweight title)
Leo Santa Cruz -5000 vs. Miguel Flores +2500
(WBA super featherweight “super” title)
Brandon Figueroa -380 vs. Julio Ceja +315
(WBA super bantamweight title)
Callum Smith -2500 vs. John Ryder +1400
(WBA super middleweight title)
Andrew Cancio -1200 vs. Rene Alvarado +600
(WBA super featherweight title)
Xu Can -270 vs. Manny Robles III +190
(WBA featherweight title)
Ortiz is no joke! Dude is a beast and hits HARD! Counters And can box well! Wilder better not play around.
Wilder knows the world is watching his performance on Saturday to have a more convincing win over Ortiz. Oritz does not look at it this way and is going for broke this time. Wilder better start the fight off in his command or pace or Ortiz will win many rounds on points simply boxing in a southpaw stance. Wilder’s speed with the right cross and left counter hook will make the difference in the fight. The question is…Can Ortiz take the punch this time to stay afloat?
The Wilder vs Fury fight has proven that it doesn’t matter who is winning the wounds, in the end, his opponent always ends up on their back – LOL
I really hope Ortiz knocks Wilder out this time. Wilder can’t box to save his life and Ortiz was schooling him in the first fight. Ortiz looks to be in better shape and had more time to prepare for this fight. I guess we will find out Saturday.
So Ortiz hurt Wilder in the 7th round, yet Wilder shook it off and came back to knock Ortiz Out. Ortiz says he was fatigued but bottom line, Wilder practically made him quit, fatigue or not.
In a few days we will see another entertaining heavyweight brawl…
One of Wilder’s flaws that he can’t fight disciplined, adjust the rhythm of his performance to a game plan. He needs to do that against Ortiz, because as the same way he can win with a barrage of punches, he might leave himself open to a deadly counterattack from Ortiz and lose the fight. I hope he can resolve Ortiz early with not much concern moments
Thoughts on how wilder or Ortiz would do against Ruiz?
@Spdr, Ruiz will give anyone trouble. Hes got deceptively fast hands, power and hes accurate.
Very True Caligula.. Ruiz is very quick. If he can maintain his power with his weight loss, he may jus be a force