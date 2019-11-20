After five defenses, WBO junior middleweight Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) makes his middleweight debut against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) in a 12-round bout on January 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“I feel very happy to be starting the year 2020 with a great fight at a great place like San Antonio, Texas,” said Munguia.”I have fought in Houston, Texas before, where the people there treated me very well. I think that San Antonio won’t be any different. We’re going to deliver a great fight against a tough fighter in Gary O’Sullivan. He’s great and he’s strong, but we’re going to come very well prepared. We plan to do an excellent job and make it very clear who is the best in the ring!”