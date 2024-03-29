March 29, 2024
Boxing News

Jesse BAM Rodriguez vacates IBF belt

On Wednesday, March 27, the IBF received notification from IBF flyweight champion Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez that he is vacating his title. Rodriguez expressed his gratitude and pride in being the organization’s champion in the note to IBF President Daryl Peoples.

Angel Ayala and Dave Apolinaro were ordered to negotiate for the vacant title. They have 30 days to reach an agreement.

  • I hope he never fights Estrada
    I could be the last fight for any or both of them
    Actually after Estrada nobody can beat Jessie
    60/40 Jessie over Estrada in a bloody fight

    Reply
    • >