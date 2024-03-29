Tim Tszyu 152.8 vs. Sebastian Fundora 152.8
(WBC/WBO super welterweight titles)
Rolly Romero 139.6 vs. Isaac Cruz 138.8
(WBA super lightweight title)
Erislandy Lara 159.8 vs. Michael Zerafa 158.6
(WBA middleweight title)
Julio Cesar Martinez 111.6 vs. Angelino Cordova 111.8
(WBC flyweight title)
Serhii Bohachuk 152.6 vs. Brian Mendoza 153.2
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: PBC
TV: Amazon Prime PPV
Seems we are ready to go. Fundora vs Tszyu could be an epic fight and Cruz vs Romero promises action too, an excellent card though
Serhii tko 8 Mendoza
Martínez dec Córdoba
Lara draw zerafa
Pitbull draw Romero
Tzuyu dec fundora