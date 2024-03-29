Tszyu, Fundora make weight Tim Tszyu 152.8 vs. Sebastian Fundora 152.8

(WBC/WBO super welterweight titles) Rolly Romero 139.6 vs. Isaac Cruz 138.8

(WBA super lightweight title) Erislandy Lara 159.8 vs. Michael Zerafa 158.6

(WBA middleweight title) Julio Cesar Martinez 111.6 vs. Angelino Cordova 111.8

(WBC flyweight title) Serhii Bohachuk 152.6 vs. Brian Mendoza 153.2

(WBC interim super welterweight title) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: PBC

Goulamirian, Zurdo make weight Jesse BAM Rodriguez vacates IBF belt

