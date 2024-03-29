2016 Olympian and unbeaten pro light heavyweight Juan Carrillo (12-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Quinton Rankin (21-9-2, 16 KOs) on Thursday night at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. A left uppercut followed by a right uppercut finished Rankin at :20 of round three.

IBF #14-ranked super lightweight and recent world title challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs), entering the ring for the first time since his unsuccessful challenge for Subriel Matias’ IBF world title last year, annihilated Juan Huertas (17-5-1, 13 KOs) in round one. A left hook to the body left Huerta on the canvas writhing in pain. Time was 2:00.

* * *

Unbeaten IBF #2, WBO #10 super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO against 43-year-old spoiler Mike Guy (12-8-1, 5 KOs). A barrage of punches finished Guy at the time of 2:14.

38-year-old former world title challenger Daulis Prescott (34-21, 26 KOs) was stopped in the first round by Husam Al Mashhadi (9-1, 8 KOs).