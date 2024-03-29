Valdez, Wilson make weight Oscar Valdez 129.7 vs. Liam Wilson 129.6

(WBO interim junior lightweight title) Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Yokasta Valle 104.3

(undisputed female minimumweight title) Raymond Muratalla 137.1 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 137.1

Lindolfo Delgado 140.7 vs. Carlos Sanchez 140.4

Richard Torrez Jr. 236.6 vs. Don Haynesworth 276.5

Sergio Rodriguez 163.9 vs. Sanny Duversonne 163.7

Emiliano Vargas 136.5 vs. Nelson Hampton 136

Alan Garcia 135.9 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 137.9

Art Barrera Jr. 141.6 vs. Keven Soto 139.7

Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.9 vs. Avner Hernandez Molina 140.6 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+

