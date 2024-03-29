March 28, 2024
Valdez, Wilson make weight

Oscar Valdez 129.7 vs. Liam Wilson 129.6
(WBO interim junior lightweight title)

Oscar Valdez Vs Liam Wilson Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Yokasta Valle 104.3
(undisputed female minimumweight title)

Seniesa Estrada Vs Yokasta Valle Pose2 (1)
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla 137.1 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 137.1
Lindolfo Delgado 140.7 vs. Carlos Sanchez 140.4
Richard Torrez Jr. 236.6 vs. Don Haynesworth 276.5
Sergio Rodriguez 163.9 vs. Sanny Duversonne 163.7
Emiliano Vargas 136.5 vs. Nelson Hampton 136
Alan Garcia 135.9 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 137.9
Art Barrera Jr. 141.6 vs. Keven Soto 139.7
Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.9 vs. Avner Hernandez Molina 140.6

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+

    • Is 50/50
      Anyone can win
      Is a last minute mistake fight
      As long as the other capitalized the mistake

  • If the Australian does not get tired in the last rounds it can be a draw
    If the Australian get out of gas then Valdez Tko 10

    • Carlos, I wish I could throw down some cash with you on this fight. I think Wilson pulls the upset, but there is always a lot of perro in Valdez. May the best man win!

