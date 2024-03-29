Oscar Valdez 129.7 vs. Liam Wilson 129.6
(WBO interim junior lightweight title)
Seniesa Estrada 104.2 vs. Yokasta Valle 104.3
(undisputed female minimumweight title)
Raymond Muratalla 137.1 vs. Xolisani Ndongeni 137.1
Lindolfo Delgado 140.7 vs. Carlos Sanchez 140.4
Richard Torrez Jr. 236.6 vs. Don Haynesworth 276.5
Sergio Rodriguez 163.9 vs. Sanny Duversonne 163.7
Emiliano Vargas 136.5 vs. Nelson Hampton 136
Alan Garcia 135.9 vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida 137.9
Art Barrera Jr. 141.6 vs. Keven Soto 139.7
Ricardo Ruvalcaba 140.9 vs. Avner Hernandez Molina 140.6
Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
Vamos Valdez !!!!
I wanna see a show !!!!!
This smells like a candidate to a fight of the year
Good luck to muratalla , Delgado and Emiliano Vargas
Vamossssssssss !!!!!
I got Wilson in an upset. Should be a fun fight. Valdez never disappoints.
Is 50/50
Anyone can win
Is a last minute mistake fight
As long as the other capitalized the mistake
Go Liam Wilson you do yourself and Australia proud
If the Australian does not get tired in the last rounds it can be a draw
If the Australian get out of gas then Valdez Tko 10
Carlos, I wish I could throw down some cash with you on this fight. I think Wilson pulls the upset, but there is always a lot of perro in Valdez. May the best man win!