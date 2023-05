Jerusalem, Collazo make weight Melvin Jerusalem 104.6 vs. Oscar Collazo 105

(WBO minimumweight title)



Alexis Rocha 146.6 vs. Anthony Young 146.4

(NABO welterweight title)



Oscar Duarte 135 vs. D’Angelo Keyes 134.2

John Ramirez 114.6 vs. Fernando Diaz 114.8

Eric Priest 159.8 vs. Ricardo Villalba 160

Johnny CaƱas 136.4 vs. Jose Alvarado 138

Leonardo Sanchez 130 vs. Uhlices Reyes 129 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

