Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hernandez (33-1, 30 KOs) is ranked #1 in the WBC rankings at 130lbs and the Mexican banger is closing in on a world title shot. Hernandez’s first fight under the Matchroom banner will take place in July and will be announced shortly.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rocky to the team,” said Hearn. “Rocky is such a dangerman for the 130 pound division and he’s right on the edge of landing a world title fight. That’s what we are looking to deliver for him, and once he gets that shot, Rocky could reign at the top level for a long time and carry that power up the weights.”

* * *

Matchroom also announced that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco (18-0 KOs, 15 KOs) has signed a multi-fight extension and that he will headline their July 7 show in Monterrey, Mexico, defending his WBO International and USWBC titles against Manuel Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KOs) – live worldwide on DAZN – with Rocky Hernandez in the co-feature against Joniker “Bululu” Tovar (21-0-1, 16 KOs).