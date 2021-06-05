By Zach Hirsch
Exclusive interview with Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Jeff Mayweather. Who knows Floyd better than Jeff? He predicts an easy Floyd win over Logan Paul — and says KSI can’t wait too long to fight Jake Paul.
_
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
So, you’re telling me that Jeff Mayweather picked his 50-0, HOF Nephew to beat a guy who’s 0-1?? Man, I can’t believe Jeff would put himself out on a limb like that.