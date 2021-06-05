Jeff Mayweather: Floyd wins easily By Zach Hirsch Exclusive interview with Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Jeff Mayweather. Who knows Floyd better than Jeff? He predicts an easy Floyd win over Logan Paul — and says KSI can’t wait too long to fight Jake Paul. _ Mayweather coach promises knockout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

