By Héctor Villarreal

Mexican bantamweight, Salvador “Peloncito” Juarez (15-7-2,4 KOs) scored his third win in a row and his second one out of Mexico, by stopping Dominican Jonathan “El Agua” Arias (17-18,15 Kos) in round six of the co-main event of the Promociones Murillo card at Palacio Dorado in Panama City, Panama.

In the main bout of the evening, also starred by two foreigners, Venezuelan Liborio Solis (31-6-1, 14 Kos) escaped with a split decision on his favor (67-66, 67-66, 65-68) to claim the WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title from Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (11-2, 5 KOs).



