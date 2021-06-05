Edison Miranda back as a heavyweight Former middleweight title challenger Edison Miranda returns to action today in a ten-round bout in San Antonio de Palmito, Colombia. Now competing in the heavyweight division, Miranda (36-10, 31 KOs) scaled in at a career-high 248 pounds. His opponent Carlouse Welch (17-2-1, 14 KOs) weighed 221. Unnatural Return of JD “The Natural” Chapman Salvador Juarez stops Jonathan Arias

