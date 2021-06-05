Former middleweight title challenger Edison Miranda returns to action today in a ten-round bout in San Antonio de Palmito, Colombia. Now competing in the heavyweight division, Miranda (36-10, 31 KOs) scaled in at a career-high 248 pounds. His opponent Carlouse Welch (17-2-1, 14 KOs) weighed 221.
Actual record is 36-10-31
Not to sure what to make of Miranda as a heavyweight, chin was always more glass…
He had 31 draws?
You gotta be kidding?!!! I know it’s been a while since he last fought, but I didn’t think it was long enough for him to stack on that much weight! He was a chisselled beast not so long ago! I’ll say the same thing I ended my previous post about JD Champman’s return; if Deontay Wilder were still champion, Miranda would probably already challenging for his title!