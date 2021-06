Mayweather coach promises knockout By Zach Hirsch Floyd Mayweather’s coach Nate Jones promises knockout, saying it won’t make it past the fifth round when Mayweather returns Sunday against YouTuber Logan Paul. _ Jeff Mayweather: Floyd wins easily Jason Moloney targets Donaire

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.