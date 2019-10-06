By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech is in a hospital in Thailand suffering from pneumonia and the 55-year-old said he was extremely concerned he will miss his daughter Jessica’s wedding in Australia. “Every night I have been here I think I’m not going to wake up tomorrow,” Fenech told the Daily Telegraph newspaper. He added that he’s in too much pain to sleep.

Fenech has been in Thailand since last Tuesday with other boxers for a training camp. His wife is hoping to get the ‘all clear’ to jump on a plane to Bangkok so she can take Fenech home to Australia.