WBC interim lightweight champion Devon Haney says he might get elevated to full champion status, while current WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko would be bumped up to WBC franchise champion.

“We’re waiting on the WBC to make their ruling,” said Haney on Saturday’s DAZN stream. “Either they’re gonna make Lomachenko the franchise champion and make me the WBC regular champion, or they’re gonna mandate the fight (between Loma and Haney).

“As of now, we don’t really know. We’re just waiting and towards the end of this month, we’ll see the decision they’re gonna make. But if they make me world champion, I’m happy with that. If they mandate the fight, I’m happy with that. All I wanna do is become world champion!”

So far, Canelo Alvarez is the only WBC franchise champion, a special status that offers privileges in regard to mandatory obligations, holding multiple titles and competing for titles of other organizations.