Unbeaten junior welterweight Danielito “El Zorro” Zorrilla (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jesús Pérez (23-3, 18 KOs) to win the NABO interim title on Saturday night at the Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico topping an event presented by Miguel Cotto Promotions together with H2 Entertainment. Despite fighting with an injured hand, Zorrilla won 100-89, 100-89 and 98-91.



Zorrilla’s victory now places him in line for a fight against full NABO champ Yomar Álamo, who retained the belt with a draw against Antonio Morán on Friday night in Kissimmee, Florida. Both fights were part of the WBO’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’

“We want to push for that unifying fight for the beginning of 2020 once both fighters are ready,” said Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, president of the WBO.

For his part, Zorrilla accepted the challenge and assured that he will prepare well if the fight takes place.