By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

“Hammering” Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) scored an impressive one-sided eight round unanimous decision victory over “Red Hot” Robert Frankel (37-23-1, 8 KOs) Saturday night at the PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Lundy showed he can once again be a viable top ten contender with an almost flaws performance against sixty-one fight veteran Frankel.

Lundy controlled the distance with sharp jabs and tight hooks while in the pocket. Frankel looked to bang on the inside, but Lundy’s slick defense forced most of his volleys to deflect off arms or shoulders.

It was clear by round five, that Lundy was in control, but Frankel would not relent and continued to look for the big shot. Lundy unloaded various combinations of his own while slipping in and out of the pocket throughout the final three rounds.

All three judges saw the bout in favor of Hammering Hank Lundy by scores of 80-72 and 79-73 x 2 for the one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Hank Lundy was overjoyed at his improvement afterward: “If you looked at the old ‘Hammering Hank’ Lundy, I used to take a lot of shots and not come back with anything off of it. Now I return fire. This is what my camp has been working on, which is to hit and not get hit. I have one of the best jabs in the business and hand speed that can match with anybody.

“I take my hat off to Robert Frankel,” added Lundy. “He didn’t come to lay down. We had twelve guys that included two guys with three losses and none of them wanted to fight Hank Lundy. We want the best. Anyone in the top ten that want to test Hank. Come and get it!!!!”

In the co-feature of the six bout card promoted by Dee Lee Promotions LLC , Roy “Mr. Bang Bang” King (12-4-1, 6 KOs) captured the vacant WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title with a hard-fought eight round unanimous decision victory over previously undefeated Chris “the Sandman” Thomas (13-1-1, 8 KOs).

King took the middle rounds with hard bodywork. Thomas was the busier fighter in the early rounds, but the bodywork and counters tired him by round seven, which allowed King to take the later rounds with the heavier tight shots. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Roy “Mr. Bang Bang” King by scores of 77-75 and 78-74 twice for the well-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Seventeen fight veteran Antwaun Taylor (5-12, 2 KOs) spoiled the perfect record of local fan favorite Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco 4-1, 4 KOs with a destructive second round knockout.

Taylor was clearly the better boxer and Talabisco tried to smother him in the opening round in order to make it a fight that could have been fought in a telephone booth. Late in the first, Taylor was able to target the heavy midsection of Talabisco from distance and he looked exhausted as the round neared the bell. However, it would turn an instant, as a counter right caught an off-balance Taylor who fell backwards to the canvas as the bell sounded to end the round. The knockdown seemed to aggravate Taylor, who came out fast in round two and trapped the heavyweight nicknamed “The Freak” against the ropes and unleashed a five punch combination. The last shot was a left hand on the chin that put Talabisco on his back for the ten count and the knockout victory. The official time of the knockout was sixteen seconds of round two.

Local welterweight sensation Vinnie “Hollywood” Kirkley (3-1-1, 3 KOs) and debuting Zaymar “The HyBrid” Brothers fought to a close four round majority draw.

Kirkley was the busier fighter throughout but Brothers landed enough counters to make it close. One judge saw it 39-37 for Kirkley, but was negated by the other two officials, who had it 38-38 for the majority draw.

Chinese light heavy sensation Fanlong Meng (16-0, 10 KOs) looked impressive, as he dropped tough Mexican veteran Gilberto “Locomotora” Rubio (9-9, 6 KOs) twice en route to the second round stoppage.

Meng was clearly the more polished fighter and battered Rubio right from the opening bell. Rubio tried to cover, but a left hook underneath sent him to the canvas. Rubio beat the eight count and survived the first round. Meng was sharp and crumbled him to the canvas with a straight left on the button early in round two. Rubio rose to his feet and was being battered backwards. Referee Vic De Wysocki had seen enough and waved the fight off at 1:36 of the second round.

In the opening four round special female attraction, Unique Harris dropped 25-fight veteran Karen Dulin (3-21-1, 1 KO) seconds into the opening round and then had to overcome the relentless combinations from the veteran to push the attack. Harris was the harder puncher but landed the fewer punches and it made the fight hard to call. One judge had it 38-37 for Dulin, but was overruled as the other two officials saw it 39-36 for Unique Harris (1-3), giving her the split decision victory.