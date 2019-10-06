With the knockdown, Gennady Golovkin won the first round 10-8 on all three cards. After four rounds, scores were 38-37, 38-37, 39-36 all for GGG. Sergey Derevyanchenko won round five on all three cards. After eight rounds, it was 76-75, 76-75, 77-74 all for Golovkin. Judges Frank Lombardi and Eric Marlinski (both 115-112) gave GGG three of the last four rounds, while Kevin Morgan (114-113) awarded Derevyanchenko three of the last four.

