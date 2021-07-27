Unbeaten heavyweight JD “The Natural” Chapman (30-0, 26 KOs) continues his surprise comeback on Saturday when he takes on spoiler Terrell Jamal Woods (24-49-9, 17 KOs) at the River Valley Combat Academy in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The 38-year-old Chapman returned to boxing on June 5 after a thirteen-year layoff. Before that, he was world-ranked by just about every sanctioning organization.

Despite Woods’ less-than-stellar record, he can sneak up on you, as evidenced by his recent draw with Alexander Ustinov.

“Jamal Woods is tough and will be a good test for me as I’m rusty and nowhere close to where I used to be,” said Chapman. “However, if I can’t go through guys like Jamal, I might as well hang up my gloves and retire for good this time.”

Promoter Edward Mendy added, “JD Chapman is the ‘Next Great American Hope.’ No offense to Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz, but no American heavyweight today has a better shot at the world title than Chapman Period. JD has the size, the power, the skills and the experience to take on any of the top five heavyweights today. I’m so pleased with his progress, I would gladly to put him up against any other top ten heavyweight today. But first, he has to pass the Wood test.”