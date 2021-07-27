By Jeff Zimmerman

Super lightweight and undefeated Golden Boy prospect George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on the ever dangerous TBA on Saturday, Aug 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, headlined by Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and streamed live on DAZN.

Rincon shared his thoughts on fighting in his first scheduled 10 rounder as he continues to climb up the ladder with the goal of fighting for a title in the next couple of years.

Rincon gave high praise for his fellow Texan, Ortiz Jr., who he sparred recently and grew up with as a young amateur and believes will be ready for a title shot against the likes of Bud Crawford if he gets by Mean Machine.

Rincon also talked about his promoter, the legendary hall of famer Oscar de la Hoya, making his comeback in a “real” fight and discussed fighting on the same card as his brother Alex right in their backyard in this exclusive Fightnews.com® interview.