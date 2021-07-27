Flyweight Jayson Mama is currently busy with his training camp at the Sanman Gym under the tutelage of coach Ronerex Dalut and strength and conditioning coach Jenny Guevarra as he prepares to challenge IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards on September 11 in London. He has been sparring with stablemates Froilan Saludar and Dave Apolinario.

“This is the biggest fight in my career!,” said Mama.” I can’t afford to let this slip. I am thankful to my promoter and manager for arranging this life-changing fight. I am also lucky to have quality sparring partners at our gym. I can’t explain the excitement I feel now. I am so motivated to grab that belt from Edwards.”

Sanman CEO Jim Claude Manangquil added, “We strongly hope in adding a new world champion to our Sanman Stable. It’s Jayson’s time. Edwards is technically skilled but we have the proper game plan to beat him. Jayson is one of the most hardworking kids in the gym. He will be a world champion.”