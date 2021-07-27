Avni Yildirim (21-3 12 KOs) has brushed off his subpar effort against Canelo Alvarez in February and is ready to campaign at a new weight when he takes on “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen in promoter Eddie Hearn’s backyard this Saturday on DAZN.

“The Canelo fight is old news,” said Yildirim. “I am looking to open a new page on my career down at middleweight. I have a new trainer in Pedro Diaz, it’s a new start and I have a new lease on life, everything feels good.

“I’m in a new gym, new atmosphere. Pedro is one of the best trainers in the world and a great guy, and I think that he can make me a world champion at 160lbs, and I’m telling the champions – I am coming for you.

“I know what I want to be, a great champion at middleweight, and Pedro believes in me and says that I can do it. My motivation is so high, and my body and my mind are both in a great place.”