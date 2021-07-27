Boxeo Telemundo initiates its Summer Series following the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games on August 13th, live with audience from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center (OHP) in Kissimmee, FL. Rising WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (19-0-1, 12 KOs) will headline the card, as he puts his undefeated record and title on the line against Mexican challenger Adrian “Chinito” Yung (28-6-2, 22 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa in a 10 round bout. Tickets are officially on sale at ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at OHP.

Yomar Alamo, 26, also nicknamed “The Pride of Aguas Buenas” makes his first title defense of 2021 after capturing his WBO Latino belt this past March, displaying a dominating 10 round performance against the tough veteran Jesus Beltran. Alamo, a former WBO/NABO Champion and current #9 ranked contender is looking for a breakout fight by the end of 2021.

“We never look past our opponent at this level, as all opponents are tough and come to win” notes Yomar Alamo “It feels good to be back in my second home of Kissimmee, FL, as I continue my quest for a title opportunity” Alamo closed “After this fight we are ready to face the top of my division”

Adrian Yung is riding a 2-fight win streak leading into his title match with Alamo. Yung, is representing the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, where many great champions have emerged including the likes of Jorge Arce, Fernando Montiel, Ray Beltran, amongst others. “Chinito” is gunning to pick up his first regional belt and spoil Alamo’s plans in his Telemundo debut.

“When there is a clash between Puerto Rico and Mexico, the fighters get this sense of added pride knowing they are putting more than just a belt or their record on the line” states President of All Star Boxing Felix “Tutico” Zabala. “Friday Aug. 13th will add to the storied rivalry as it will be an electric night in Kissimmee.”

“The Magic” Alamo vs “Chinito” Yung airs live at 12AM/EST