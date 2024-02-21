WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) previewed his title defense against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) during a virtual press conference this week. They fight March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is available via free access on Amazon Prime Video to all fans regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the Tszyu-Thurman PPV card later that evening.

Martinez and Cordova were originally scheduled to fight to fight on the final Showtime telecast in December, however, Martinez experienced visa issues trying to enter the country, forcing the bout to be rescheduled.

“I was very frustrated to have this fight postponed the first time, but now we’re just looking forward to the fight happening and having my hand raised,” said Martinez.

“No opponent is easy and no opponent will step into the ring with a defeatist mindset. If he’s here, it’s for a reason. I tried to unify, it didn’t happen, and now I’m ready to defend my title. I know that Angelino will not be an easy opponent.

“It’s nice to start 2024 with a clean slate and a full training camp. My sights are beyond just one fight, I want to unify and fight the best. Eddy Reynoso and I are ready to make it happen.

“I plan to prove what I’m already proving. I’m the best at 112 pounds and I’m the best fighter in this division.”