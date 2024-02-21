Former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and popular contender Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will host a multi-city press tour to promote their April 20 world championship clash, with stops in New York City (February 27, Palladium Times Square at 1:30PM ET) and Los Angeles (February 29, Avalon Hollywood at 1PM PT). Both stops will be open to the public. Get there early.
The Haney-Kingry fight will be available in the U.S. on DAZN PPV, while the rest of the world gets it with their DAZN subscription. No venue announced yet, but the bout is expected to land in Las Vegas.
Respect to Haney and Ryan. Whether you’re a fan of one or both or think its a mismatch, at least they’re trying to entertain the fans by taking the high profile fight. Respect to both of these guys for their willingness unlike many so called p4p fighter or faces of boxing.. Devin Haney has the clear advantage skill wise and Garcia has more power. This goes back to their amateur days. I can’t wait to see this one.
Yes, very attractive fight. You could even call it a “megafight”, but is there any doubt in anybody’s mind as to who’s going to win? This is like watching a highly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster movie where you already know what happens in the end.
Im really really really interested to watch this fight
But I’m not interested to watch the press conferences at all
They got me sick with too much drama
They are worst than 2 kids fighting for toys
They are like 2 girls fighting for a men
It’s embarrassing to the sport . Ryan is a child , all these younger guys are boys not men. The ufc fighters put these boys to shame as far as demeanour and fighter mentality
I am not one for these trash talking press conferences either Carlos. Mayweather McGregor… I remember them doing that years ago and I lost my patience with it in about a minute. I guess some people eat that stuff up. What is kind of funny but not in a ha ha way is that Garcia loses to Davis…yet Davis has not fought since. Garcia is now on his 2nd fight, and this one is a mega fight. I guess when Davis anointed himself the face of boxing he and/or his people forgot that he actually had to keep boxing! I do not really have an issue with Davis…but I wonder what in the heck PBC is doing sometimes.
Ryan’s social media profile is getting him these big fights . Take that away and he’s just a contender. But this is his last dance at the top , Haney by TKO and don’t be surprised if it’s under 8 rounds
haney by tko but congratulations to ryan for taking the tough fights, that teo just rambles about but never takes; it should be an interesting and exciting fight but haney has too much in skills and ring i.q. for ryan ; ryan has a punchers chance at best;