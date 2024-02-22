February 21, 2024
Boxing News

Edgar Berlanga Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

Super middleweight star Edgar Berlanga talked about his upcoming fight this weekend against the undefeated Irishman Padraig McCrory at the Caribe Royale in Orlando and live on DAZN. He opened up about his career where he won his first sixteen fights by first round knockout, plus his “bite fight” vs. Angulo. He spoke about a Canelo-Benavidez potential showdown and what a Super Fight against them and Munguia at Madison Square Garden – Mexico vs. Puerto Rico – would look like. Plus, he shared a non-profit close to his heart – Cristian Rivera Foundation https://cristianriverafoundation.org/ – created in 2009 by family friend John Rivera to help find a cure for DMG/DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) after his son Cristian passed away at the age of six from DIPG.

Photo credit: Ed Mulholland @muls96 / Matchroom Boxing

JC Martinez: I’m the best at 112 pounds

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>