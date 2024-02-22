By Jeff Zimmerman

Super middleweight star Edgar Berlanga talked about his upcoming fight this weekend against the undefeated Irishman Padraig McCrory at the Caribe Royale in Orlando and live on DAZN. He opened up about his career where he won his first sixteen fights by first round knockout, plus his “bite fight” vs. Angulo. He spoke about a Canelo-Benavidez potential showdown and what a Super Fight against them and Munguia at Madison Square Garden – Mexico vs. Puerto Rico – would look like. Plus, he shared a non-profit close to his heart – Cristian Rivera Foundation https://cristianriverafoundation.org/ – created in 2009 by family friend John Rivera to help find a cure for DMG/DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) after his son Cristian passed away at the age of six from DIPG.

Photo credit: Ed Mulholland @muls96 / Matchroom Boxing