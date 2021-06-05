At 38-years-old, Nonito Donaire became the oldest bantamweight champion in boxing history last Saturday night with a highlight reel fourth-round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to claim the WBC bantamweight world championship. This marks Donaire’s third reign as bantamweight champion of the world.

One viewer with a vested interest was bantamweight contender Jason “Mayhem” Moloney. The Aussie discussed his plans and Donaire’s historic championship victory.

“My training’s going very well. I’m always in the gym and I’m constantly making big improvements.

“I’ve been ready to fight for months now but unfortunately COVID made it extremely difficult for us to host our fights in Australia. I’m looking to fight asap. I can’t wait to get back in the ring, I’ve got a lot to prove and big goals that I know I will achieve.”

“Donaire’s performance against Oubaali was very impressive! I favored Donaire leading into the fight but I did wonder whether Father Time might finally catch up to him, especially after an 18-month layoff but he was brilliant.

“Congratulations to Nonito on another fantastic win! I’ve got a lot of respect for Nonito and what he has achieved in his career.

“I always want to fight the best and take on the biggest challenges and I’d love the opportunity to fight the future Hall of Famer, I know it would be a sensational fight and it’s a fight I know I will win.”