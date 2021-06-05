June 4, 2021
Boxing Results

Ex-champ Lemieux destroys Zagarra in two

Former IBF middleweight champion and current WBC #2, WBO #3, WBA #4 super middleweight David Lemieux (43-4 36 KOs) crushed David Zagarra (34-5, 21 KOs) in two brutal rounds on Friday night at the Holiday Inn in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. Lemieux dropped Zagarra twice in round one, although the second was erroneously ruled a slip. Lemieux dropped Zagarra immediately in round two, then pounced and got a referee’s stoppage.

Heavyweight Simon Kean (20-1, 19 KOs) pounded on 292lb Donald Haynesworth (16-6-1, KOs) for four rounds. Haynesworth didn’t come out for round five.

Unbeaten WBO #6 super middleweight Eric Bazinyan (26-0, 20 KOs) scored a second round TKO over veteran Scott Sigmon (35-15-1, 18 KOs). Bazinyan dropped Sigmon in round one and the bout was stopped when he wobbled Sigmon in round two.

Female super bantamweight Martine Vallieres Bisson (3-0, 1 KO) won by first round TKO over Maricruz Gomez (0-3-2). Bout stopped on a cut to Gomez.

Quebec-based promoter Eye of the Tiger was operating in Mexico due to COVID restrictions in Canada.

