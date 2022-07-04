Unbeaten heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (24-0-1, 20 KOs) will continue his comeback on July 23 at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Miller, away from the ring the since late 2018, picked up his first comeback win on June 23 in Argentina. His bout in Murfreesboro will be his first on U.S. soil in nearly four years. He is scheduled for a ten rounder against TBA.

“I look forward to getting back in the ring July 23rd,” Miller stated. “The plan is to fight every month, shake off this rust and get back to where I need to be over the next few months. Big Baby is back!”

The show will also feature local heroes Rydell “Super” Mayes Jr. and Luis “El Taino” Galarza.

Mayes Jr., 12-1 (11 KOs), is coming off an October TKO victory over Carlos Reyes, but was in training for our April 23 card when he was sidelined by illness. For his return, the big-punching Mayes Jr. will rematch Jaden Booth, who handed him his lone defeat in February 2021. In that heavyweight war, both boxers were out on their feet. Mayes Jr. nearly ended matters in the first, but Booth rallied to hurt Mayes Jr. in the third and force a stoppage. Mayes Jr. has since trained with cruiserweight belt-holder Ilunga Makabu and is determined to set the record straight on July 23 in the eight-round main event.

“I lost one fight, but I need that back,” Mayes said. “It’s time to right the wrong.”

Luis Galarza, 27-4 (18 KOs), will be seeking his eighth consecutive victory and the opportunity to secure a world class opponent down the line. Galarza last lost to Austin Trout back in 2015. The referee stopped the bout between rounds after the sixth. The popular Puerto Rican boxer has fought five times in the past fourteen months and has kept his fans hungry for more with his aggressive style. Galarza has become a must-see fighter for Tri-Star audiences and will fight in a welterweight contest over six rounds.

“I am very excited,” Galarza said. “Working hard every and always looking to put a show on for the fans.”

Also seeing action, Miguel Gomez of Antioch seeks his third professional victory in a four-round affair at lightweight.

Also on the card, UFC veteran Alan Belcher (4-0, 4 KOs) will continue his boxing campaign against Rayford Johnson. In addition, Memphis-native Joey Bryant, 17-1 (13 KOs), will box in a welterweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

“We are really excited to be back in Murfreesboro,” said Matt Young, Tri-Star Boxing CEO. “This will be our seventh event at home and third at the Embassy Suites. Rydell (Mayes) has been training extremely hard and is ready for his rematch. He is determined to avenge his lone defeat.”