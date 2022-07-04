Shields-Marshall Update The official announcement for the undisputed female world middleweight championship showtime between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be made tomorrow. The bout is expected to land September 10 at the O2 Arena in London with female super featherweight champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner colliding in the co-feature. Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Comeback Continues Iwata tops Horikawa, unifies regional 108lb belts Like this: Like Loading...

