The official announcement for the undisputed female world middleweight championship showtime between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be made tomorrow. The bout is expected to land September 10 at the O2 Arena in London with female super featherweight champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner colliding in the co-feature.
Mayer – Baumgardner is golden. That’s fantastic that they have them both on the same card.
Ok, another exception, Mayer vs Baumgardner, good fight.
Not a fan of woman’s boxing. Maybe it’s because generally they do not punch hard so they seem to not generally care much about defense and it ends up looking very unskilled. There are exceptions, sure, like this match I would want to match, probably because Marshall boxes with a style like a person expects of a boxer?
i hope someone puts shields out of her misery. she is overrated with a big mouth.
I overwhelmingly prefer Katie Taylor as an ambassador for women’s boxing and an example of what it means to be a champion and to be the best in the sport. She’s dignified, humble, respectful, and represents excellence, grit, skill, and fine boxing. Absolutely no interest in Shields, no interest in any of her fights. She represents a segment of society I have nothing in common with, no respect for, and no interest in seeing or hearing.