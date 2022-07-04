Another big fight weekend on tap with three interesting shows on Saturday.
DAZN leads things off with a heavyweight rematch between Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) at The O2 in London. Also on that card is the rematch between super welterweights Israil Madrimov (8-0, 6 KOs) and Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBA title.
Then Showtime will present WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) taking on former world champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) in an attractive battle of unbeatens from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Also on that telecast is former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) taking on Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) in a WBC featherweight title eliminator, plus unbeaten lightweight talent Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) against Ricardo Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) in the ten-round opener.
Also, ProBox TV is back with unbeaten super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (10-0, 6 KOs) taking a big step up in opposition against former world champion Raymundo Beltran (37-9-1, 23 KOs) at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.
Not a bad week actually. Magsayo – Vargas should be fun and hopefully we get a definitive result between Madrimov and Soro (and hopefully it’s Soro winning). Always love to see Frank Martin too.
Not sure how much ‘War’ Chisora has left in him, but he always brings his best. It seems many heavyweights do not have this in them now days. Wish he would call it a day for his own good, but he is who he is. Will be watching.
Agreed Henry, as much as I appreciate his effort, I’m starting to fear for his health. At least Pulev is in a similar point in his career. Hopefully, they both hang then up after this fight.
Sadly, the winner will likely be right back in the conversation and neither of these two will get it done at the top level.