Another big fight weekend on tap with three interesting shows on Saturday.

DAZN leads things off with a heavyweight rematch between Derek Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) and Kubrat Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) at The O2 in London. Also on that card is the rematch between super welterweights Israil Madrimov (8-0, 6 KOs) and Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBA title.

Then Showtime will present WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) taking on former world champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) in an attractive battle of unbeatens from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Also on that telecast is former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) taking on Carlos Castro (27-1, 12 KOs) in a WBC featherweight title eliminator, plus unbeaten lightweight talent Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) against Ricardo Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) in the ten-round opener.

Also, ProBox TV is back with unbeaten super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (10-0, 6 KOs) taking a big step up in opposition against former world champion Raymundo Beltran (37-9-1, 23 KOs) at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.